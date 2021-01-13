New Virtual 3D E-Stop Switch Configuration Tool

Emergency Stop (E-Stop) switch specialist EAO has developed an interactive virtual 3D tool to assist control panel designers and builders to quickly select the optimum devices for their application from the company’s extensive portfolio of modular E-Stop switches, and easily configure the many features they offer to meet their application specific requirements. The new Emergency Stop Configuration Tool enables users to create more than 2,000 different custom combinations and is available free of charge on the EAO website at https://hmi.eao.com/.

Many devices in EAO’s range of globally certified emergency stop switches feature a modular construction that provide the user with access to more than 130 components and accessories that can be individually assembled and configured to meet application specific requirements, but according to EAO UK marketing manager Robert Davies, the breadth of the EAO E-Stop product range and the flexibility it offers can lead to confusion and uncertainty when users have to decide on the optimum product selection: “The new 3D configuration tool provides users with access to visualised product features such as mounting hole, illumination and environmental protection rating, which they are able to filter directly according to each technical criterion”, Davies said. CAD data is automatically generated for each selected configuration and the E-Stop can be visualised online as a 3D rendering. Engineers and product designers are able to immediately apply this data to their application criteria, saving them both design effort and time.

“Our new tool offers excellent user friendliness that caters for the diverse requirements of different user categories and their various application requirements” Davies concluded. “Once spec’d the tool generates the appropriate datasheets and 3D drawings, making the configuration of EAO E-Stops a premium customer experience. It’s a guiding example of the successful digitalisation of our product consulting services”.

