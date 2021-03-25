New VESA 100 Display Adapter For ROLEC’s Suspension Arms

A new VESA adapter enables standard displays from Siemens and other manufacturers to be fitted to more configurations of ROLEC’s profiPLUS 50 modular suspension arm system. Applications include factory automation, Industry 4.0 and smart factory technology.

Advanced profiPLUS was originally designed to support machine controller and HMI enclosures with displays mounted inside. An adjustable VESA adapter (part no. 142.000.005) was added last year for fitting standard displays to the vertical support profiles. With the new adapter (part no. 142.000.024), it is now possible to fit VESA displays to both the upright and hanging inclined rotatable couplings.

The new GOST-certified adapter (IP 54) enables displays with the 100 mm x 100 mm VESA fixing holes to fit the inclined console couplings without the need for customisation – saving time and money.

ROLEC manufactures the 116 x 116 mm adapter from strong but light (211 g) aluminium, including a rubber gasket for IP 54 protection. There are four mounting screws (M6 x 16 mm). The adapter is powder coated in black (RAL 9005) as standard.

ROLEC’s profiPLUS 50 suspension arms are designed for light-to-medium loads. Each arm’s load-bearing capacity depends on a range of factors including profile length, whether an intermediate joint is used and how the arm is secured to a wall, floor or ceiling.

The arms feature ROLEC’s patented ‘one-screw adjustment’ to speed up installation. They offer plenty of space for the internal routing of multiple HDMI, DVI and network cables. Protectors are integrated into all rotating system elements to safeguard the cables.

ROLEC can supply profiPLUS 50 fully customised. Services include CNC machining, engraving, powder coating, painting, printing of logos and legends and assembly.

For more information on the VESA adapters, view the ROLEC website: https://www.rolec-enclosures.co.uk/en/suspension-arm-systems/profiplus-50/#var_92bf0fc1-f218-11e5-8498-bc764e08a0ea