New versatile FDH13HP fibre optic housing

OMC, the pioneer in optoelectronics design & manufacture, has launched a versatile new fibre optic housing, the FDH13HP.

A new addition to the company’s popular H13A housing series, this new device can be mounted in two ways for flexibility and space-saving. The FDH13HP metal housing is compatible with a wide range of OMC transmitter and receiver diodes for multimode fibre.

The new FDH13HP high profile housing has screw holes on the back of the device as well as the bottom, which enables it to be mounted either edge facing to the PCB or perpendicular at 90 degrees to the board, giving far greater flexibility to system designers. The FDH13HP features the industry standard ST spring-loaded industrial fibre optic connector system, a precision- machined all metal body and incorporates a rugged screw mounting mechanical connection to the circuit board, providing greater robustness and consistency for industrial environments than comparable devices.

The new FDH13HP housing is available now and because OMC designs and manufactures all its connectors and receptacles in its purpose-built facility in Cornwall, it can modify or design application-specific fibre optic components and complete systems. Recognised as one of the leading companies in the world for industrial fibre optic products and systems, OMC has over 35 years’ experience across multiple market sectors, including those with the most exacting requirements.