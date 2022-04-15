New versatile Debox 11 IP66/IP67-rated surface-mounted electrical junction box for exterior and interior projects

Hylec-APL, the specialist manufacturer and supplier of electrical and electronic components, announces the launch of Debox 11, a versatile and robust IP66/IP67-rated surface-mounted junction box with a total of ten cable entries and five 3–way lever connectors. Specifically designed for interior or exterior use on projects such as exterior lighting, outbuildings and anywhere exposed to water or dust ingress such as industrial environments, Debox 11 is the latest junction box to join Hylec’s innovative and highly-successful multi-million unit selling Debox family. Like the rest of the Debox junction box family, Debox 11 saves electrical professionals installation time with its thoughtful, ergonomic design.

Debox 11 features ten cable entry points – two on each side and a further two in the base of the box. All have soft membrane covers, giving a quick puncture-entry self-sealing system rated to IP66. The eight side-entry points also have a M20 size threaded entry for cable glands, with no requirement for an internal locknut, giving a higher protection rating of IP67.

Wires are easily and quickly connected into the five x 3-lever screwless connectors which are supplied with Debox 11. Minimum cable diameter is 3mm, maximum 12mm. Voltage maximum is 400V, 32A. Internally the five connectors are held securely by moulded mountings. Also should the application require a PCB, Debox 11 has four PCB fixing posts in the base to take a PCB mounting plate. After inserting the wires, the Debox 11 lid is securely fastened with two included captive lid screws.

For secure external fixing, Debox 11 offers two alternative convenient mounting methods: for internal fixing, there are four screw fixing points in the corners (which do not pierce the housing and therefore do not compromise the IP rating); or for external fixing, there are two unique fixing lugs located on the sides, which preclude the need for external mounting fixtures.

The robust Debox 11 housing is manufactured from black, RAL9003 flame-retardant, impact-resistant polypropylene and is rated for use in temperatures ranging from -30degC to +100degC. Dimensions are 85mm wide x 85mm deep x 53mm high.

Debox 11 is available from April 11 from electrical wholesalers and distributors nationwide, plus direct from hylectrade.com/