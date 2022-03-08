New variants added to PKE-A series of DC/DC converters

Flex Power Modules has expanded its range of 2” x 1” encapsulated, through-hole DC/DC converters with the addition of three new parts with single outputs of 24 V (21.6-26.4 V), 48 V (43.2-52.8 V) and 54 V (48.6-59.4 V). The parts retain the wide 8:1 input range of the PKE8000A series, suiting nominal inputs of 12 V, 24 V, 28 V or 48 V for a wide range of industrial, transportation, RFPA and IT applications.

Encapsulation of these power-dense converters provides mechanical protection and reliable operation in environments with high shock and vibration levels or with high dust/humidity.

An output power of 40 W is available to high ambient temperatures with convection cooling, enabled by innovative design that maintains high conversion efficiency across the load and input voltage range. Maximum case operating temperature is 115 °C with derating.

The PKE8000A series features 2250 V input/output isolation rating according to IEC/UL 62368-1 and is fully protected against input overvoltage and output overload, short-circuit, over-voltage and over-temperature. A remote-control pin is provided along with voltage trim.

Footprint of the product is 2” x 1” (25.4 mm x 50.8 mm) and height is 0.47” (11.9 mm).

David Xie, director R&D and product management, Shanghai, China of Flex Power Modules, said: “The ultra-wide input of our PKE8000A series enables users to stock just one part to cover a range of nominal inputs. The addition of more output variants extends their application even further including PoE applications needing a 54V supply for example.”

The new PKE8000A variants are available in OEM quantities in March 2022.