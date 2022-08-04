New Universal 19” rack shelves added to METCASE’s rack accessories range

New universal cantilever shelves from METCASE enable electronics equipment without built-in 19” fittings to be added to racks or cabinets quickly and easily.

The new 2U shelves are DIN 41494 and IEC 60297-3 compliant. They are ideal for a wide range of applications including networking and communications equipment, industrial computers, sound and studio systems, laboratory instruments and industrial control.

Slots in the bottom of the C4 mild steel shelves aid in-rack ventilation. The shelves are finished in tough powder polyester paint in either anthracite (RAL 7016) or light grey (RAL 7035) as standard. There are two standard sizes – 88.1 x 482.6 x 280 mm and 88.1 x 482.6 x 400 mm – with custom sizes available on request.

The new shelves form part of METCASE’s range of accessories. They are an alternative to METCASE’s open-topped COMBIMET T aluminium 19” rack cases. Unlike the shelves, COMBIMET T has a front panel and a rear lip. It is available as standard in 2U and 3U heights (88.1 x 482.6 x 365 mm and 132.5 x 482.6 x 365 mm). The standard colours are light grey (RAL 7035) and black (RAL 9005).

METCASE’s accessory range now includes the 19” cantilever shelves, 19” mounting kits, a PCB mounting kit, PCB/panel fixing screws, PCB guides, mounting plates, front panels, chassis plates (METTEC 19”), wall-mounting kits (UNIDESK), an assembly tool (UNICASE) and a wide range of case feet (including tilt-leg versions).

All METCASE enclosures can be supplied fully customised. Services include bespoke sizes, custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting/finishing and photo-quality digital printing of graphics, legends and logos.

View the METCASE website for further information:

https://www.metcase.co.uk/en/Accessories-for-19-Racks/19-Cantilever-Shelves.htm