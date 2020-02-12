New TGR2050 series

High Performance RF Signal Generator with built in complex modulation option.

The TGR2051 and TGR2053 are the next generation of RF signal generators from Aim-TTi, offering both exceptional performance and new improved functionality with touch screen operation.

The high-performance RF generators provide high frequency accuracy and stability, High signal purity with excellent Phase noise, Output power levels of -127dBm to +13dBm, and flexible analog and digital modulation capabilities, making it ideal for development, test and service work.

The sweep function enables signals of varying frequency and/or amplitude to test a full range of input conditions, quickly and efficiently. Step sweeps are created according to a formula over a specified number of points, in the range 2 – 1000 . Formula specifics include: start and stop values and dwell time following SYNC at each point. Sweeps can be set to run in either direction, with linear or logarithmic spacing. Alternatively, list mode can be used to analyse the response at set frequencies and amplitude – dwelling on set values for specified amounts of time; useful for testing at known problematic frequencies within a setup. The list can be created within the instrument or downloaded via the remote interfaces. The sweep setups can either be run through as a single sweep or in a continuous loop and prompted by an internal, external or manual trigger. Complex sweep triggering is available to control complete sweeps and/or each point within a sweep.

The TGR-U01 option adds an extensive range of digital modulations: FSK, GFSK, MSK, GMSK, HMSK, 3FSK, 4FSK, PSK, ASK and OOK. Built in NRZ patterns include Square wave, 7, 9, 11 & 15-bit PRBS. Digital modulation capabilities also include advanced filtering: Gaussian, Raised Cosine, Root Raised Cosine and Half Sine as well as Grey Code and Binary Encoding. External digital modulation signals can be applied to the carrier waveform via the MOD in/out on the rear panel.

Advanced remote control accommodates sophisticated new automated systems and compatibility with Aim-TTI’s previous RF instruments enables incorporation into existing systems. With a small footprint and lightweight design and the best price point / performance ratio in its class, the TGR2050 series maintains Aim-TTi’s reputation for high quality, reliable, great value products.

Prices start at £1750/ €2000 / $2395 for the TGR2051. Digital Modulation option U01 at £400 / €465/ $525

About Aim-TTi

Aim-TTi is the trading brand of TTi (Thurlby Thandar Instruments) a leading British manufacturer of electronic test and measurement instruments since 1979 Aim-TTi products are sold throughout the world via carefully selected distributors and agents in each country.

Located in Huntingdon United Kingdom. All TTi products are designed and manufactured at our Huntingdon.

For more information about the company and its products, please go to: www.aimtti.com.