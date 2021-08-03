New TECHNOMET 10.5” Advanced Desktop/Portable Enclosures

Metal electronic enclosures specialist METCASE has launched a new 10.5-inch version of its advanced TECHNOMET 19” desktop mini-rack enclosures.

The new 10.5-inch enclosures are designed for mounting half-width (42HP) subracks, chassis and front panels. They are perfect for desktop and portable applications including test and measurement, networking and communications, industrial computers, sound and studio systems, laboratory instrumentation and industrial control.

Elegant TECHNOMET 19” combines diecast aluminium front and rear bezels, a fabricated case body and chassis and four snap-on cover trims to create a flush-fitting cohesive design with no visible fixing screws.

The new 10.5” enclosures can be specified with or without a tilt/swivel carry handle which doubles as a desk stand. It can be easily adjusted to give users the optimum viewing angle.

Standard panel mounts with caged nut apertures for fixing the equipment are incorporated in the front and rear bezels. The base and removable rear panel are ventilated. Inside there are two subrack/chassis support rails, along with M4 earthing pillars on every panel. Moulded ABS non-slip feet are also included.

The new half-width enclosures are available as standard in heights of 3U or 4U and a depth of 330 mm (custom sizes can be supplied to order). There are two standard colours: Light Grey (RAL 7035) and Anthracite (RAL 7016).

All the enclosures are supplied fully assembled and ready to use. Accessories include 10.5” front panels (3U and 4U) and rack mounting kits.

METCASE can also supply the enclosures fully customised. Services include custom sizes, custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting and finishing, digital printing of legends and logos.

View the METCASE website for further information: https://www.metcase.co.uk/en/Metal-Enclosures/Technomet-19-.htm