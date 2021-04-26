New Starter Bolsters Knowledge of New Brands at Altus

Altus Group Ltd, leading supplier of capital equipment to the electronics industry, has welcomed a new Service Support Engineer to bring knowledge and expertise to the aftersales team and support customers investing in equipment from the most recent pre-eminent suppliers, Asscon, Heller and Essemtec.

Steve Wood-Antill is an exceptionally skilled engineer with a proven track record in the sector having spent his whole career working within the electronics industry and most recently as Technical Director at Zen Production Equipment.

Joe Booth, Altus CEO said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve to our aftersales team ensuring that we can offer the very best support to users of our new brands in the UK and Ireland.

“As many of you will already know, Steve brings a wealth of hands on fault finding and preventative maintenance knowledge. His experience and diverse technical understanding will be a huge asset to the team, giving us the ability to better service our customers. We welcome him to his new role and wish him every success.”

Steve added: “I am very excited to start my new role as Service Support Engineer at Altus. I will provide first class technical support and help customers to meet their ever demanding goals and objectives, whilst sharing the details of Altus’ range of latest technology and innovations. I am looking forward to continuing to develop my current relationships and building new ones with all the Altus customers.”

With expertise in much of the new equipment recently introduced at Altus, Steve will be the ‘go-to’ for those purchasing SMT solutions from Essemtec,reflow oven technology from Heller Industries and vapour phase reflow technology from Asscon.

www.altusgroup.co.uk