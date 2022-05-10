New ‘smart version’ of versatile Residual Current Monitor from Danisense launched

Danisense, a specialist in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, has recently launched a ‘smart version’ of its highly versatile Residual Current Monitor (RCM). The new SRCMH070IB+ model features an USB connection enabling residual currents to be analyzed in detail via a PC using Windows software. In addition to the oscilloscope function, an FFT analysis can also be performed.

In details the new SRCM model provides the following features:

Scope for residual current

Residual current FFT

TRMS in frequency ranges

Remote setting of rated RC limit, frequency range and integration time

Change settings from PC

TRMS log / Relay status log / Data export

The auto setup will propose an appropriate frequency range and integration time

Suitable for monitoring the residual currents in production machinery or data centers without the need for fast system shutdown, the Type B/B+ SRCM device can measure DC and AC residual currents up to 2Arms at frequencies of up to 100kHz, suiting it to a wide range of industrial applications, non-linear loads and generation sources like renewable energies. Significantly, the product is complaint with the updated norm IEC62020-1. This means that it can used for remote monitoring without the need to perform periodic onsite checks of the insulation resistance.

Featuring a 70mm primary cable / busbar aperture and user-selectable settings for frequency range, integration time and rated residual operating current, the SRCMH070IB+ RCM also features an analogue 4-20mA output. This represents the real-time True RMS (TRMS) value of the measured residual current for interfacing to, for example, a PLC.

Roland Buerger, business development engineer at Danisense, said: “We can currently see that residual current monitors are no longer just coupled to the conventional energy measuring devices. In the future, the monitoring will be taken over by the PLC. The system-related leakage currents can thus be linked to the respective status of the plant. In this way, real fault currents can be detected much more accurately and reliably.”

More details of the Danisense range of SRCMH070IB+ RCMs are available at:

https://danisense.com/products/residual-current-monitoring/