New skived fin heatsinks (KSK …)

Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG is expanding the heatsink product range with twelve new skived fin solutions from the KSK 1 to 12 series for forced convection. The term skiving is derived from the English meaning translated “peeling off” something. The very close-meshed heatsink structure is produced using a special production machine and enables fin ratios that cannot be produced in the classic extrusion process. In contrast to glued or soldered versions with a similar fin density, skived fin heatsinks are made from one piece and offer a reduced thermal resistance as there is no additional heat transfer through foreign material from the base plate into the individual fins. The new skived fin heatsinks are initially offered as standard in the dimensions 60×60, 80×80, 100×100, 120×120, 140×140 and 160×160 mm, each in two different height designs. In addition, customer-specific heatsink solutions based on customer drawings are also offered and produced. The variance ranges from different heatsink widths and lengths, different thicknesses of semiconductor mounting bases up to an adapted number of fins, spacing and thickness. Skived fin heatsinks are made of a very thermally conductive aluminum alloy and the respective semiconductor mounting surfaces are precisely milled flat.

All in all, skived heatsinks are ideally suited for cooling thermoelectric and similar power modules and they also allow great design flexibility and fast prototyping. Designs made of other aluminum alloys or completely made of copper material on request.

In addition to the extensive product range on the subject of “thermal management”, Fischer Elektronik offers additional mechanical processing as well as customer-specific solutions and heatsink geometries. The listed innovations of the skived fin heatsinks as well as all innovations from Fischer Elektronik can also be found at www.fischerelektronik.de

Please contact us, for further information and inquiries the product experts of Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG are pleased to be at your disposal.

