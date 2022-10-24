New single-chip aXiom solution for very large touchscreens

TouchNetix’ family of aXiom touchscreen user interface chips are said to offer unique and safety-enhancing solutions. These chips are made for the next generation vehicle cockpits as the automotive industry increases its focus on more intuitive and enhanced user experiences.

The latest addition to the aXiom product family is the AX198A – supporting ultra-wide touchscreens up to 65” LCD and OLED display technologies in a single chip. The aXiom AX198A is automotive qualified and offers the market’s highest report rate. Alongside traditional multi-touch, the aXiom products offer the following features:

3D proximity and hover sensing, enabling air gestures.

Unique multi-force sensing and low-latency haptic feedback.

Parallel multi-touch and multi-force, enabling safety-enhancing systemic redundancy.

Integrated support for passive and active Dial-on-Display.

Supporting curved shapes, thick lenses and finger guiding overlays.

Unique sensing system which detects and suppresses moisture and water, even when using gloves.

Ultra-high Signal-to-Noise (SNR) system and narrow-band architecture lowers emissions while providing high immunity to conducted interference and injected noise.

The patented aXiom technology is gaining tremendous traction within the electric and premium vehicle markets where flexible aspect ratios and ultra-wide displays are becoming increasingly popular. Designers are continually seeking to integrate centre stack and other cockpit display functions into ultra-wide interfaces, and the AX198A is described as the perfect solution for this.

Vegard Wollan, chief executive officer of TouchNetix, commented: “I am extremely proud to announce our new flagship product within the aXiom family. We are offering the highest Signal-to-Noise ratio (SNR) in the market and with the release of the AX198A user interface chip, we expand our capabilities to very large and ultra-wide dashboard screens. At TouchNetix we are committed to innovating new interior design solutions for the automotive industry. Our aXiom user interface chips enable safety-enhancing features and more intuitive user experiences.”

The aXiom family of user interface chips (AX54A, AX80A, AX112A and AX198A) are in production and available now. Demo, evaluation, and development kits for all chips are also available. aXiom chips are qualified according to AEC-Q100, and the family is being ASIL ready certified.

Please visit https://www.touchnetix.com/ for further information.