New series of pressure and vacuum switches with integrated EUROSWITCH S.p.A. connectors available from PVL

PVL, a leading distributor of industrial automation and safety components, has launched a new series of pressure and vacuum switches with integrated EUROSWITCH S.p.A. connectors.

These new products not only offer a wide range of integrated connector options but also provide the opportunity to be adjusted or recalibrated even with the connector mounted and potted for rugged weatherproofing. This allows adjustments to be made at the final stage of the production process or directly at the customer’s site during system commissioning.

This system has been developed in-house in Euroswitch laboratories and is designed to allow a fast, accurate and efficient installation of the connector chosen for the sensor. Currently these sensors can be equipped with Deutsch DT04-2P, AMP Superseal and M12x1 connector or AMPJunior Timer and bayonet according to DIN 72585, offering protection levels between IP67 and IP69k.

In common with all Euroswitch products, these pressure switches and vacuum switches are available with numerous body, diaphragm, process connection and wiring variants.

They are particularly suitable for “hard” applications, where they are exposed to moisture, water ingress, dust and mud, for example, in hydraulics, pneumatics, earthmoving, agricultural machinery or public works, as well as numerous other sectors.

Steve Moorey, MD of PVL, said: “This new series of sensors can not only be supplied with a wide range of integrated EUROSWITCH connectors to suit many applications but can be readjusted on site during commissioning or if system requirements later change, even when potted for protection from the environment.”