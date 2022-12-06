New Range of Passives added to “BEC Select” Alternatives

BEC Distribution has added a new range of Passive Alternatives to their “Select” range of quality Passive Alternatives. Unlike products from the major manufacturers, the Select range is available on short lead times, typically 5-7 weeks. The new passive range includes Inductors, Resistors, Transformers and all types of Capacitors. Samples and spec sheets are available.

The passives are Lead(Pb)-Free and RoHS compliant with high reliability. They offer excellent temperature stability and high current rating. Other components in the BEC Select range of Inductors include SMT Power Inductors, high current shielded Power Inductors, Chip Inductors, common mode Chokes and LAN Magnetics for the electronics industry.

BEC is a franchised distributor of a large range of electronic components and can offer quality alternatives to major brands for what is believed to cover up to 95% of all passive components including TOKO/Murata, Sumida, TDK, Coilcraft, Cooper, Molex, Bourns, Tyco, Vishay, Wurth, Panasonic amongst others.

BEC is also a franchised distributor of Terminal Blocks and a wide range of Connectors.

For more information, visit www.bec.co.uk