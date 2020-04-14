New range of energy management devices cuts carbon emissions by up to 15 percent

ABB’s latest range of smart devices – System pro M compact® InSite – provide a scalable cloud-integrated solution to optimize and manage energy consumption, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 15 percent and delivering up to 20 percent savings on energy bills.

As one of its solutions for its Smart Cities’ Mission to Zero initiative, which will support customers in operating more sustainably today and in the future, ABB launches a new range of connected devices to support energy and asset management in electrical distribution.

Designed for commercial and industrial buildings, the System pro M compact® InSite range can be installed as a standalone solution or integrated into any IT infrastructure, such as the cloud-based ABB Ability® EDCS platform, to help users achieve the highest standard of energy efficiency compliance and save up to 20 percent on energy bills.

By enabling end-users to achieve the highest level of energy efficiency certification, ABB estimates the InSite range could also increase the value of a facility by 5 percent.

Oliver Iltisberger, Managing Director of ABB’s Smart Buildings business line explains: “ABB is committed to writing the future of safe, smart and sustainable electrification, for everything from industry and buildings to infrastructure and transportation. Our Smart Cities’ Mission to Zero initiative aims to demonstrate how energy transition can succeed sustainably through digital energy management.

“Our new System pro M compact® InSite range of connected devices not only contributes to an end-user’s sustainability goals but the amount saved in reduced energy costs means that payback on the initial investment is achieved more quickly.”

ABB’s ready-made, pre-assembled InSite kit packages are designed to make sub and final electrical distribution smarter with minimal effort. They allow any system to be easily upgraded, reducing installation and configuration time to nearly zero, and in turn, minimizing costly operational downtime.

Once installed, end-users have total transparency over how the electrical system is performing thanks to the constant diagnostics of the system and the availability of real time notifications. In addition, they can program actions on the intuitive web user interface that automatically react to the system conditions without the need for manual intervention.

The solution delivers the highest data security standards (by encrypted SNMP V3 and SSL certificate) as well as continuous upgrades, thanks to regular firmware updates. Central to the range is the SCU100 control unit, that has been specifically developed to allow users to better manage energy in sub-distribution panel boards. It can gather data from up to 16 energy and power meters, as well current sensors for branch measurement.

To enable monitoring and control of the complete energy distribution system, the range is completed with a flexible choice of input and output modules, which can be easily connected to ABB’s System pro M compact® accessories of MCBs and RCDs, as well as other DIN-rail products with digital inputs or outputs. They can also be connected to pulse meters – such as gas or water – to collect utilities consumption.

Once collected on the intuitive web user interface, data can be used for a variety of needs, from reducing energy consumption to identifying potential risks to operational continuity and the implementation of automated actions to resolve any issues.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to ensure our solutions make installations smarter and more sustainable. When continuous monitoring and control is required in electrical distribution, our new InSite range gathers information from multiple devices and makes data available online in its intuitive system web user interface. Thanks to its flexibility and scalability, the solution can be applied to a wide range of installations, helping end-users achieve their own low-carbon ambitions, which in turn, supports our Smart Cities’ Mission to Zero initiative,” concludes Oliver Iltisberger.