New partnership initiative to support UK market

21 hours ago Connectors, Distribution, Interconnection, News 111 Views

ODU-UK Ltd are delighted to announce that they have entered into an extended partnership with their distributor Genalog Ltd, so as to better supply the UK market with both connectors & cable assemblies.

ODU and Genalog have worked together for over 20 years and now both companies feel that, given the recent supply-chain problems in the UK, they now have the opportunity to assist, by offering their combined core competencies to improve support to the market.

Specifically, they want to exploit ODU’s recent technical developments in the Mini-Snap & Medi-Snap product ranges, combining these with the long-standing full cable-assembly and value-added service from Genalog.

Genalog will be able to distribute FOC samples from the ODU product range and also offer full technical support.

Technical information is available from ODU’s vast on-line resources, including digital media and webinars – with further support by ODU and Genalog engineers making joint customer visits, to talk through and resolve any potential technical problems facing their clients.

www.odu-uk.co.uk 

Check Also

Astute to stock largest quantity of Oxley’s ET2020 Elapsed Time Indicator in Europe

With 50 pieces already available and more arriving soon, Astute will hold up to 500 …

© Copyright 2023, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom