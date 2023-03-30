New partnership initiative to support UK market

ODU-UK Ltd are delighted to announce that they have entered into an extended partnership with their distributor Genalog Ltd, so as to better supply the UK market with both connectors & cable assemblies.

ODU and Genalog have worked together for over 20 years and now both companies feel that, given the recent supply-chain problems in the UK, they now have the opportunity to assist, by offering their combined core competencies to improve support to the market.

Specifically, they want to exploit ODU’s recent technical developments in the Mini-Snap & Medi-Snap product ranges, combining these with the long-standing full cable-assembly and value-added service from Genalog.

Genalog will be able to distribute FOC samples from the ODU product range and also offer full technical support.

Technical information is available from ODU’s vast on-line resources, including digital media and webinars – with further support by ODU and Genalog engineers making joint customer visits, to talk through and resolve any potential technical problems facing their clients.

www.odu-uk.co.uk