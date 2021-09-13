New panel PC coupling for ROLEC’s profiPLUS suspension arms

ROLEC has added a new 50/48 rotating elbow coupling to its profiPLUS 50 range of modular suspension arms – making it quicker and easier to install panel PCs.

Advanced profiPLUS 50 is suitable for a wide range of industrial control and display applications including machine building, process automation, machine control and robotics.

The new lockable coupling connects profiPLUS 50’s extruded aluminium profiles directly to 48 mm round tubes, with no need for an additional adapter. The coupling can pivot 300°– ideal for panel PCs that lack rotary function (such as Siemens Pro devices).

ROLEC’s new 50/48 elbow coupling (Part No. 142.020.002) is suitable for pivoting, hanging and upright arm configurations. It is 242.5 mm high, 187 mm at its widest point of curvature and it weighs 2.15 kg. The new coupling is manufactured from diecast aluminium painted in light grey (RAL 7035) with a plastic cover moulded from POM in anthracite grey (RAL 7016). There are six black Chloroprene (CR) gaskets and six galvanised steel assembly screws (4 x M8, 2 x M12).

ROLEC also offers a non-rotating 50/48 elbow coupling (Part No. 142.020.001) in the same materials and standard colour scheme. It weighs 1.25 kg. Both elbow couplings are rated IP 54.

ROLEC’s profiPLUS 50 modular suspension arms offer a wide range of possible configurations. Standard options include 12 joints and bases, five support profiles (250 mm to 1,500 mm long), 16 adapters and 52 couplings/elbows.

ROLEC can customise the arms still further. Services include support profiles cut to specified lengths, CNC machining, custom colours, engraving/laser processing, printing and assembly.