New options for ROLEC’s advanced HMI enclosures and suspension arms

New options and accessories are now available for ROLEC’s wide range of advanced HMI/panel enclosures and modular suspension arms for industrial electronics.

They are suitable for a wide range of applications involving displays, touchscreens and flush integration of PCs. Applications include Industry 4.0, IoT/IIoT and Smart Factory automation.

ROLEC’s premium multiPANEL (IP 65) and designer profiPANEL (IP 65) HMI enclosures both offer two new aluminium wall brackets (multiPANEL part no. 501.100.200; profiPANEL part no. 501.100.300) that are a cost-effective alternative to mounting the enclosures on suspension arms. Both sets of brackets allow the enclosures to pivot about a vertical access for optimum viewing, operation and convenience. They are black (RAL 9005) as standard for multiPANEL and light grey (RAL 7035) for profiPANEL.

And ROLEC’s versatile commandCASE (IP 66) enclosures are now available in six sizes for each of its three versions: hinged lid and quick-action closure (also lockable); hinged lid with screw fixing; fully screw-fixed lid. Robust commandCASE enclosures are manufactured from diecast aluminium and available in light grey (RAL 7035) as standard. Options include EMC shielding and a corrosion-resistant coating.

ROLEC’s latest range of taraSMART (IP54) modular suspension arms for light-to-medium loads now features two new system components for mounting support profiles vertically: a socket joint (part no. 141.005.001) and a wall joint (part no. 141.010.001). Both are diecast aluminium in light grey (RAL 7035) with anthracite (RAL 7016) trims as standard. There are also new adaptors for VESA-mount (part no. 142.000.005) and Siemens (part no. 142.024.000) displays.

Furthermore, the range of joints/bases, support profiles, adaptors and coupling/elbows for ROLEC’s profiPLUS 50 and profiPLUS 70 designer suspension arm systems is now larger than ever – collectively numbering more than 120 different components. Both these modular systems feature ‘one screw adjustment’, speeding up their installation.

All ROLEC enclosures and suspension arms can be supplied fully customised. Services include CNC machining, engraving, laser processing, custom colours (powder coating and wet painting), photo-quality printing of legends and logos, and assembly of accessories.

For more information, view the ROLEC website: https://www.rolec-enclosures.co.uk