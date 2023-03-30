New Omron AC PCB Relay Delivers Its Highest Load Capacity

Hoofddorp, Netherlands, 7 March 2023 – Omron Electronic Components Europe has extended its AC relay portfolio to provide its highest ever current and voltage capacity for AC PCB relays. The new G9KA-E operates with voltage capacity up to 1000VAC, and current up to 300A – one of the highest specifications in the current PCB relay market.

Omron’s G9KA high-power relay series guarantees a mechanical lifetime of 100,000 operations. The ultra-low contact resistance of 0.2mOhm maximum minimises contact terminal heating allowing it to carry high current loads. The plunger-type relay structure provides high endurance and lower power consumption, whilst well-designed terminals improve heat dissipation, further enhancing safety and longevity.

Applications include grid-tie inverters and uninterruptible power supplies. The G9KA series can be applied to inverters for photovoltaic and energy storage systems. Specifically, the G9KA-E is suitable for use in 200-400kVA / 600-800VAC inverters. Omron’s G9KA-E AC PCB relay is also ideal for UPS input and output lines, providing disconnect from the grid and the load. A particular advantage here is G9KA-E’s suitability for power supplies that incorporate 100-200kVA, 3-phase 400VAC input/output circuits.

Replacing conventional contactors in all applications, these new PCB high-power relays reduce system weight and size whilst enabling simpler manual or automated assembly.