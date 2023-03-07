New Omron AC PCB relay delivers its highest load capacity

Omron Electronic Components Europe has extended its AC relay portfolio to provide its highest ever current and voltage capacity for AC PCB relays. The new G9KA-E operates with voltage capacity up to 1000VAC, and current up to 300A – one of the highest specifications in the current PCB relay market.

Omron’s G9KA high-power relay series guarantees a mechanical lifetime of 100,000 operations. The ultra-low contact resistance of 0.2mOhm maximum minimises contact terminal heating allowing it to carry high current loads. The plunger-type relay structure provides high endurance and lower power consumption, whilst well-designed terminals improve heat dissipation, further enhancing safety and longevity.

Applications include grid-tie inverters and uninterruptible power supplies. The G9KA series can be applied to inverters for photovoltaic and energy storage systems. Specifically, the G9KA-E is suitable for use in 200-400kVA / 600-800VAC inverters. Omron’s G9KA-E AC PCB relay is also ideal for UPS input and output lines, providing disconnect from the grid and the load. A particular advantage here is G9KA-E’s suitability for power supplies that incorporate 100-200kVA, 3-phase 400VAC input/output circuits.

Replacing conventional contactors in all applications, these new PCB high-power relays reduce system weight and size whilst enabling simpler manual or automated assembly.

