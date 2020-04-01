New Omron 100A relay runs exceptionally cool

Omron Electronics Components Europe is moving into the high power relay market with the launch of a new 100A device featuring exceptionally low heat generation due to an ultra-low contact resistance. The new Omron G7EB is aimed at distribution power conditioning systems (PCS) as well as test equipment such as semiconductor testers.

According to Andries de Bruin, Senior European Product Marketing Manager, Omron, “The market for the distribution type of PCS is growing rapidly driven by the trend towards micro-generation from renewable sources. The challenge in these high current designs is controlling heat generation – a challenge which Omron directly addresses with this new design suitable for emergency cut off and similar high carry current applications.”

Omron G7EB can switch up to 100A at 800Vac. A key feature is the ultra-low 5 milli-ohm contact resistance, an industry leading figure which greatly reduces heat generation within the component. This not only improves reliability by reducing the heat stress on the device and the surrounding circuit, but also minimizes energy wastage. As a result, the G7EB experiences a temperature rise to about +40 deg. C with a 100A carry current, as opposed to +80 deg. C for competing designs.

PCS designs commonly feature three or more of this type of relay, and the Omron device helps reduce system size with its compact dimensions of 40.5 x 50.5 x 37mm. The reduced requirement for heat sinks as a result of its cool operation yields further space savings for the system designer. Omron is offering the G7EB with both industry standard and Omron proprietary pin layouts.

About Omron

Omron Electronic Components Europe is a leader in electromechanical PCB relays, as well as a leading supplier of components such as micro switches, MOSFET relays, DIP switches, photomicrosensors and connectors. Omron has a strong portfolio of innovative technologies including MEMS based pressure, flow and thermal measurement sensors, human face and gesture recognition modules, vibration and tilt sensors.

Omron Electronic Components Europe strongly supports its customers in Western and Eastern Europe, Russia and the CIS through 8 regional offices, a network of local offices and partnerships with specialist, local, regional and global distributors.

Omron Electronic Components Europe is a subsidiary of the Omron Corporation, recognised worldwide as a leader of high quality, high technology electrical and electronic control equipment and component products.

Please send reader enquiries to:

Marketing Support Group

Omron Electronics Components B.V.

Wegalaan 57, 2132 JD, Hoofddorp, The Netherlands

Tel: +31 235 681 296, Fax: +31 235 681 222

Email: info-components-eu@omron.com

Web: http://components.omron.eu