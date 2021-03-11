New MTE EFFICIENCY Pressure Transmitter Platform from First Sensor: Efficiency Miracle for Precision Applications

Modular platform for customized changes in a very short space of time

High accuracy and stability at a low price

With the new MTE EFFICIENCY modular pressure transmitter platform, First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific sensor solutions in the growth market of sensor technology, is offering high measuring accuracy and stability for demanding applications combined with great cost efficiency.

The platform comprises the MTE7000, MTE8000 and MTE9000 transmitter series and, thanks to the extensive expertise gained by First Sensor over more than 25 years, offers enormous possibilities for customization together with short lead times. The previous standard platform has been decisively optimized and, thanks to new production processes and a more compact design, now allows for significantly lower costs whilst maintaining the familiar high quality of First Sensor products made in Germany.

As a trusted partner, First Sensor has been supplying leading companies from the industrial, medical and mobility sectors with high-performance sensor solutions for countless application scenarios for a quarter of a century. Here, high measuring accuracy and stability as well as expert advice and future-oriented technology all come as standard.

Three series, one quality level

With the new platform, the provider is introducing three new series of pressure transmitters. The MTE7000 series is based on piezoresistive pressure sensors and is suitable in particular for measuring dry, non-corrosive gases from as little as 10 mbar.

The MTE8000 series of pressure transmitters based on piezoresistive ceramic pressure sensor elements and equipped with a stainless steel housing offer high media compatibility for corrosive liquids and gases.

The MTE9000 series can also boast high media compatibility and is suitable for corrosive liquids and gases. Fully welded stainless steel pressure sensor elements without internal elastomer seals are used in the stainless steel housing.

All three series are calibrated and temperature-compensated and offer different amplified analog output signals.

Like other solutions from First Sensor, the pressure transmitters from the new platform can be adapted for specific customer requirements.

Ready for immediate use

Maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness are also decisive, especially for precision applications with stringent requirements. As a genuine in-house development from First Sensor, the modular system of the new pressure transmitter platform offers great flexibility and can be tailored for all requirements. “Top performance at a reasonable price – that was our motto from the very beginning. Our extensive expertise in the use of sensors for a wide range of applications and under various circumstances influences the development of new products and thus enables us to offer high-quality, highly customizable solutions at economical prices,” explained Christian Calon, Product Manager for Pressure Transmitters at First Sensor.

More info:

https://www.first-sensor.com/en/products/pressure-transmitters/mte-efficiency/index.html

