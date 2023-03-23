New MOSFET relays deliver higher dielectric strength and sensitivity

Omron Electronic Components Europe has further expanded its MOSFET relay G3VM series line-up now offering increased sensitivity and higher dielectric strength capability. Omron’s new G3VM-61VY4 extends the 60V SOP4 relay up to 0.7A continuous load current with 3750Vrms dielectric strength, whilst the 350V G3VM-35VY1 increases continuous load to 110mA with 3750Vrms dielectric strength between I/O.

The new Omron relays conform to SOP4 special format, 2.1mm in height, 3.7mm wide and with 7.0mm length. They share the same mounting pad footprint as that used for existing SOP4 relays. G3VM-61VY4 and G3VM-351VY1 relays are available now with the flexibility of small minimum order quantities from 500pcs. per taping type, and 125pcs. per stick. The high dielectric strength of the new models supports any applications requiring high isolation between I/O. The high-sensitivity G3VM-61VY4 and G3VM-351VY1 are especially suitable for sensor applications, for example transferring sensor signals and output signal switching from control units in security solutions.

Omron’s MOSFET relays lead the industry in optical semiconductor technology, using an input LED, with a Photodiode Dome Array (PDA) used as a photocoupler and MOSFET chip in the load switching current. In addition to being maintenance-free, the MOSFET relay features high-speed operation and compact size, further enabling the replacement of mechanical relays.

Both new models will provide further lowering of power consumption during switch-on, as well as reducing input current by one third during operation. Omron’s MOSFET relays contribute to smaller and denser equipment than equivalent mechanical devices. Compared to reed relays, power consumption on the input is exceptionally low, further contributing to energy-saving equipment. Please visit Omron Electronic Components Europe – A global leader in the field of automation