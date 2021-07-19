New Miniature SMD PMS for 3D Printers and Industrial Systems

Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched a new, exceptionally compact reflective photomicrosensor (PMS) with a sensing distance of 3-4mm, plugging a gap in the market for an SMD device addressing applications such as 3D printers, mini printers, e-locks and factory automation equipment.

Gabriele Fulco, Product Marketing Manager for Sensors at Omron, said, “With increasing pressure on system size, there is a definite market trend to move from leaded PMS solutions to SMD, but there is a real need for a miniature device with a mid-range 3-4mm sensing distance. Our new device achieves a comparatively long sensing distance within a compact form factor as a result of its built in lens.”

The new Omron EE-SY1201 reflective PMS is just 3mm x 4mm x 2mm – yet offers a peak sensing distance of 3mm. Typical applications include paper pass detection in mini-printers, pin or cylinder rotation in e-locks, media pass detection in cutting machines and filament rotation in 3D printers. Other uses include factory automation equipment and industrial cameras. For applications requiring a shorter sensing distance of just 0.5mm, Omron offers the EE-SY1200.

Photo caption: The new Omron EE-SY1201 reflective PMS offers a peak sensing distance of 3mm

