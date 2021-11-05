New Micro Series Waterproof connectors

11 hours ago News 64 Views

Selwyn Electronics, The Interconnection Specialists, have added another series to their extensive range of Waterproof Connectors. These connectors offer an easy push together mate and un-mate friction lock, with up to 6 contacts. With body diameters of less than 10mm, they offer a low cost, robust and reliable connection for a wide variety of applications where small size and water sealing (IP66) is required.

The Micro A series is a 2 way panel mount male with a moulded female plug and is rated at 2A.

The Micro B series is available with a panel mount receptacle, cable mount plug, and cable mount in-line receptacle for cable to cable connection. The mixed 2+2 arrangement has 2 contacts rated at 10A and 2 at 2A. The B series also has 2 through to 6 way versions all with 2A contacts.

Take a look at their website for more details.

 

www.selwyn.co.uk

interconnect@selwyn.co.uk

+44 1732 765100

Check Also

SEGGER embOS-Ultra enhances application performance with Cycle-resolution Timing

SEGGER has introduced embOS-Ultra, a new RTOS using Cycle-resolution Timing, completely eliminating the periodic tick …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom