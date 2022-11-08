New MEMS Microphones Ideal for Active Noise Canceling Applications

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — October 25, 2022 — CUI Devices’ Audio Group today announced the addition of two MEMS microphone models designed for active noise cancellation. The CMM-2718AB-3815NC-TR and CMM-2718AT-3817NC-TR are analog MEMS microphones featuring omnidirectional directivity and bottom or top port locations, respectively. Thanks to their flat frequency response from 20 to 10,000 Hz, high signal-to-noise ratios (SNR) of 62 or 64 dBA, and high acoustic overload points (AOP) of 123 or 128 dB SPL, these MEMS microphones are ideal for use in active noise canceling microphone arrays.

Housed in extremely compact, low profile packages measuring as small as 2.75 x 1.85 x 0.90 mm, the models both offer sensitivity ratings of -38 dB with tight sensitivity tolerances of ±1 dB. As reflow solder compatible components, these MEMS microphones afford designers additional flexibility where surface mount assembly is required. The CMM-2718AB-3815NC-TR and CMM-2718AT-3817NC-TR also carry current consumption as low as 150 microamps (µA) and operating temperature ranges from -30 to 85°C.

The CMM-2718AB-3815NC-TR and CMM-2718AT-3817NC-TR are available immediately with prices starting at $0.83 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.

Summary

Product name: CMM-2718AB-3815NC-TR, CMM-2718AT-3817NC-TR

Availability: Stock to 10 weeks

Possible users: Active noise canceling applications

Primary features: Flat frequency response, high SNR, high AOP

Cost: $0.83 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution

