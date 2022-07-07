New Melexis 3D magnetic resolver IC is optimized for robust motor design

Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, has introduced the MLX90381 3D magnetic pico-resolver. This device combines the advantages of a small outline and reliable analog outputs providing sine and cosine signals.

Leveraging Melexis’ Triaxis Hall technology, the MLX90381 is easy to use in rotor position detection. The MLX90381 can be used for absolute rotary position sensing and, leveraging its low latency and fast response, measures rotational speeds of more than 50,000 rpm.

The pico-resolver improves the low-speed accuracy, noise performance and supporting stall detection. It can be used with DC, brushless DC (BLDC) and permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM) in applications such as e-valves and e-bike motors. It is also a good fit for automotive safety-related systems as it is AEC-Q100 and ISO 26262 compliant (ASIL B SEooC).

The MLX90381 combines easily with Melexis’ family of smart embedded LIN drivers. These include the MLX81330/32 (up to 10 W) for directly driving flaps, valves, and single-coil fans and pumps. Additionally, it works with the MLX81340/44/46 pre-drivers (up to 2000 W) which are incorporated into power blowers, engine cooling fans, pumps, window lifters, seat adjusters and sunroofs.

Thanks to its selectable magnetic field axes (X/Y – X/Z – Z/Y), the MLX90381 can handle on-axis position sensing as well as off-axis through-shaft sensing. The sensitivity and filter bandwidth of each axis can be programmed directly through the device’s I2C interface. A dedicated high sensitivity version of the pico-resolver allows additional robustness against external magnetic stray fields.

The MLX90381 is housed in a compact DFN-6 package. It requires only three external capacitors to complete the circuit.

“The MLX90381 pico-resolver is our most versatile and safe resolver with the smallest footprint available on the market,” says Dieter Verstreken, global marketing manager position sensors at Melexis. “When combining it with our family of LIN motor drivers, the result is a convenient Sense & Drive solution for actuation and position sensing. This helps our customers tackle a wide variety of challenges like miniaturization, safety and programmability.”

The MLX90381 is available for order.

For more information, please visit www.melexis.com/MLX90381