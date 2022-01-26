New low-cost 60W power supplies offer 90-305VAC input and a broad range of safety & EMC approvals

XP Power has released a new series of 60W low profile AC-DC power supplies that are intended for use in a wide variety of cost-sensitive applications including information technology equipment, industrial electronics, domestic, Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics.

In order to further penetrate markets and grow sales, manufacturers in cost-sensitive application sectors are constantly seeking high-quality, easy-to-use power solutions at attractive price points and it is that need that the new VCB60 series addresses.

The modules operate from 90-305VAC, making them suitable for global factory or roadside equipment running 4-wire 480VAC 3-phase (277VAC nominal), or 1-phase (110/230VAC nominal) systems. With a total of eight devices in the series, regulated output voltages from 5.0VDC to 54.0VDC are covered at power levels up to 60W. The convection-cooled devices require no forced air, ensuring silent operation which is a common requirement in noise-sensitive audio/video (AV) applications as well as an office or domestic settings.

OVC III (overvoltage category III) approval means that VCB60 units can be used in building wiring upstream of wall sockets that require safety-approved products. The approval removes any need for additional filtering and safety approvals saving space, time, and cost.

The VCB60 series carries multiple approvals including EN55024, EN55035, EN61000-4 for EMC immunity, and EN55032, EN55014, and EN61000-3 for EMC emissions. Safety approvals include IEC60950, IEC62368 and IEC60355. The broad range of approvals ensures that the units can be safely used in a wide range of ITE, industrial and domestic applications while ensuring they meet noise requirements without external filtering.

Efficiency is 90 per cent ensuring that waste heat is minimized. This reduces thermal management requirements and also decreases operating temperature, thereby enhancing the reliability of the overall system. Various protection mechanisms are incorporated including short circuits, overvoltage, and overload protection.

VCB60 units are able to operate over the temperature range -10°C to +60°C and offer full power at temperatures up to +50°C.

The VCB60 series is available from Digi-Key, Distrelec, Farnell, Mouser, RS Components, approved regional distributors, or direct from XP Power and offers a 3-year warranty.

Visit XP Power’s VCB60 series – Open Frame AC-DC single output power supplies for more information.