New Locking Kit for ODU-AMC® Advanced Military Connector

An additional Locking Kit has been added to the Easy-Clean version of the well-known ODU-AMC® Connector range.

The locking kit provides additional screw-locking to the original Break-Away function, offering further security whenever high vibrations are a factor.

The ODU-AMC® Easy-Clean connector system can be used, for example,

on soldier worn radio or portable detection equipment where an additional locking feature can be added by the new 2in1 locking kit. Data and signal transmissions are thus protected even more reliably against connection interruptions, whilst the simple Break-Away function used at the headset end of the umbilical allows the user to quickly change interfaces and systems used.

Retrofitting is easy – the user-friendly locking kit can be fitted in just a few simple steps, with the kit containing a union nut + screw mechanism for the cable connector and a nut with thread for the bulkhead connector.

www.odu-uk.co.uk