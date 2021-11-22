New Lattice sensAI solution stack accelerates next-generation client devices

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the low power programmable specialist, has announced a roadmap of low power, AI/ML-enabled solutions that improve battery life and enable innovative user experiences in Edge applications such as Client Compute devices. Built with the award-winning Lattice sensAI solution stack and running on low power Lattice Nexus FPGAs, these new solutions will help OEMs develop smart, always-on devices with low power, hardware-accelerated AI capabilities that are field upgradeable to support future AI algorithms.

Demand for more responsive and context-aware user experiences, high quality video conferencing, and collaboration applications on Client Compute devices is rising. Lattice Nexus FPGAs and the sensAI solution stack make a compelling platform for developing computer vision and sensor fusion applications that improve engagement, privacy, and collaboration for users. For example, a Client device can leverage image data from its camera to determine if someone is standing too close behind the user and blur the screen for privacy or lengthen battery life by dimming the device’s display when it “sees” the user’s attention is focused elsewhere.

“AI applications based on vision, sound, and other sensors will revolutionize the Client Computing experience,” said Matt Dobrodziej, vice president of segment marketing and business development at Lattice. “Our sensAI solution stack supports a roadmap of Edge AI applications that make Client devices contextually aware of how, when, and where they’re being used, and our Nexus FPGAs deliver that functionality with class-leading low power consumption.”

Compute devices using an AI application developed with the sensAI solution stack and running on a Lattice FPGA have a 28 per cent longer battery life in comparison to devices powering AI applications with their CPUs. The sensAI solution stack also supports in field software updates to keep pace with evolving AI algorithms and provides OEMs the flexibility to choose from different sensor and SoC technologies for their devices.

Lattice is working with leading AI ecosystem partners to develop the Lattice Client Compute AI experience roadmap.

“Our Glance by Mirametrix attention-sensing software captures a user’s face, eyes, and gaze to understand user awareness and attention. This unique technology is used to create smart devices capable of more natural and immersive user experiences and device interaction,” said Stephen Morganstein, vice president at Mirametrix. “Lattice’s sensAI solution stack and low power FPGAs help developers implement novel AI capabilities that can improve a device’s battery life.”