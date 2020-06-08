New Improved Performance ELMA Encoder available from Foremost Electronics

Foremost Electronics, the engineering-led Essex based importer and specialist distributor of electromechanical components announces the availability of the new E18 mechanical incremental encoder from ELMA Electronic.

The industry standard footprint E18 product family incorporates all of the features required for the widest range of applications while providing improved performance and manufacturability.

Typical applications include white goods, household appliances, home automation, two-way radios, power and heat distribution controls, water distribution controls, industrial controllers, audio and entertainment systems and automotive infomatics.

The new Elma E18 encoder may be THT or SMT reflow soldered to simplify PCB manufacture and supplied in tray or tape and reel packaging. Other key features include industry standard body size of 14.4 x 11.4 x 6.5 mm, rotational life up to 150,000 revolutions, resolution of 16, 24 or 30 detents, detent torque: 0.5, 1.5 or 2.5 Ncm, gold plated sliding contacts and various shaft types in brass and stainless steel are available with threaded or non-threaded bushing.

The E18 is available with an optional centre push button with the choice of 3N or 6N push force and may be further customised with bespoke shaft dimensions and shapes, user specified detent torque and IP60 or IP68 front panel sealing for rugged applications.

Alan Cook, Managing Director of Foremost, comments, “The new E18 encoder from ELMA really does tick every box for the vast majority of domestic, industrial, audio and automotive applications. Extended lifetime and ability to assemble using re-flow soldering make the E18 the go-to encoder for all OEMs looking to speed up their manufacturing process and deliver reliable end products.”

To see the ELMA E18 encoder please visit www.4most.co.uk call +44 (0)1371 811171 or email sales@4most.co.uk