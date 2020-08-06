New icotek KEL-DP time and cost saving alternative to traditional cable glands now available from Foremost Electronics

Foremost Electronics, the engineering-led Essex based importer and specialist distributor of electromechanical components, announces new additions to icotek’s market leading range of cable entry plates, the KEL-DP 25 version A and KEL-DP 32 version A and B. KEL-DP products offer high cable density and are a simple to use cost saving alternative to traditional cable glands. The KEL-DP is a hygienic design, free of dirt-collecting recesses and provides environmental protection IP65 / UL type 12.

The new products fit standard metric M25 and M32 cut-outs and, depending on the model up to 13 different cables can be inserted through a single gland. The KEL-DP range can accommodate cable diameters from 5.2 to 8mm and are suitable for mounting in enclosure wall thicknesses from 1.5 – 4mm

Cable access is quick and simple; the membrane only needs to be gently pierced for the cable can be passed through and the KEL-DP provides very good strain relief on the cable bundle. If a cable is removed and the puncture in the membrane is no longer required, it can be safely closed with an icotek ST-B plug.

KEL-DP entry plates are designed for routing cables without connectors and are snap-in mounted into the panel cut-out without requiring any tools. Integrated spring bars centre the position of the KEL-DP in the cut-out.

The KEL-DP 25 is available in version A (for sheet thicknesses from 1.5 to 2.5 mm) and the KEL-DP 32 has two options; version A (for sheet thicknesses 1.5-2.5mm) and version B (for sheet thicknesses 2.8-4.0mm). All versions have a height of 5mm.

Other icotek EMC shielding products available from Foremost include shield clamps, cable glands, strain relief plates and cable entry systems including the EMC-KVT-DS, the world’s first split EMC cable gland for preassembled cables which also provides IP54 protection for use in extreme outdoor conditions.

Emma Kempster, Key Account Manager, of Foremost Electronics, comments;” The new icotek KEL-DP 25 cable glands offer fast, flexible and convenient waterproof cable access to panels and enclosures for a wide range of industrial applications.”

For more information call +44 (0)1371 811171, email sales@4most.co.uk or visit http://www.4most.co.uk/