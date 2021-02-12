New icotek FDA-compliant cable entry plates available from Foremost Electronics

KEL-DPZ-HD has been specially developed for the use in the food and pharmaceutical industries

Foremost Electronics, the engineering-led Essex based importer and specialist distributor of electromechanical components announces the availability of the new icotek KEL-DPZ-HD which has been specially developed for the use in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Working within the Hygienic Design (EHEDG) guidelines, icotek have taken great care to make the surface very smooth, avoiding any dirt-collecting recesses on the visible side. The outer contour radius of 6mm, rather than the required minimum of 3mm, exceeds the EHEDG specifications. The KEL-DPZ-HD uses an FDA-compliant material in accordance with food approval 1935/2004 / EG and (EU) 10/2011.

The new KEL-DPZ-HD are manufactured in the signal colour blue providing users with clear visual colour recognition and are free of halogen and silicone. They have high resistance to aromatic solvents, oils, greases, mineral products, are corrosion proof and maintenance free,.

Cables and hoses with a diameter range from 3.2mm to 22.2mm are routed and sealed to IP65/66/67/68. Depending on the version, up to 35 cables can be routed. The clamping area has a flexibility of up to 7mm and offers flexible options even during the assembly. The plates are initially available with a metric thread in sizes M32, M40, M50 and M63. A major advantage over conventional cable glands is the significantly greater packing density. Fixing the cable entry plate with a lock nut is also an option.

To complete its Hygienic Design System, icotek developed detectable KB-HDD cable ties and KBH-HDD cable tie holders. icotek also offers ST-B-HD plugs to provide a detachable version, in order to seal any pierced cable entry membranes which are no longer in use.

Alan Vincent, Sales Director of Foremost, comments, “The automation of medical product manufacturing and food processing continues to grow and cable access systems are evolving fast to provide safe and convenient assembly. The new icotek FDA compliant KEL-DPZ-HD provides a quick and convenient rugged cable access solution colour keyed to provide visual identification to installers.”

icotek are leading manufacturers of cable entry systems and EMC cable shielding components for a variety of industries and applications including machine tools, railway technology, wind turbines, solar technology, vehicle construction, food processing and packaging machines to automation and robotics. Providing a secure connection for machinery and equipment icotek products are suitable for applications where extreme contamination by water, dust, vibration or extreme temperatures can occur.

Foremost serve a wide number of diverse markets from industrial, instrumentation, audio/broadcast, rail, medical to education. Established in 1989, Foremost Electronics Ltd. are long established

agents and distributors of electro-mechanical components including switches, connectors, cabinets, enclosures and handles, control knobs, thermal fuses and optoelectronics. Foremost are also a supplier of joysticks and controllers for both OEM and stand-alone applications and have specialist online stores for IP Joysticks and Electric Vehicle Connectors and Accessories www.enclosures4u.com

