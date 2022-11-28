New Icotek Cable Entry 360⁰ now available from Foremost Electronics

The latest addition to Icotek’s market-leading range of cable entry plates is now available from Foremost Electronics. The new Icotek Cable Entry 360⁰ can accommodate up to 48 cables, with or without connectors, from all entry directions. This completely splitable distribution box safely routes cables and provides strain relief.

The new Icotek Cable Entry 360⁰ allows centrally located cables to be distributed over a 360⁰ range and offers nearly unlimited uses. Cables with diameters from 1 – 15mm can be routed, sealed and provided with strain relief in accordance with DIN EN 6244. The distribution box is suitable for metric cut-outs and can be fixed with a locknut, included with the device. Retrofits, maintenance and repairs are simple and fast to effect due to a screw fixed cover and split grommets.

The Icotek Cable Entry 360⁰ is constructed from UL94-V0 self-extinguishing polyamide (PA), rated to IP54 and halogen and silicone free. It has a mounting height of 39.4mm and operating temperature range of -40⁰ C to 140⁰C (static).

Key features include:

Fast and simple assembly.

Easy cable distribution over 360⁰ range.

Warranty on pre-terminated cables remains in force.

Retrofits, maintenance and repairs are simple and fast.

Suitable for metric cut-outs M3 – M75.

Strain relief to EN 6244

Uses field proven Icotek KT grommet system.

High cable density and wide variety of grommets.

High flexibility with the use of Icotek multi-range and IMAS-CONNECT adapter grommets.

Hexagonal locknut included.

High stability and vibration resistant.

Mechanical protection of the central entry point.

Icotek products provide a secure connection for machinery and equipment and are suitable for applications where extreme contamination by water, dust, vibration or extreme temperatures occur. Icotek products available from Foremost Electronics include cable entry systems and EMC cable shielding components for a variety of industries and applications including: Machine tools, railway technology, wind turbines, solar technology, vehicle construction and packaging machines to automation and robotics.

http://www.4most.co.uk/