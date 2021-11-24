New Hylec 36-pole PCB Terminal block for OEM applications snaps into different lengths – ideal for R & D work and short production runs

Professional rising clamp terminals with 2 cable entry, rated 250V/24A

October 2021 – Wellingborough, UK: A new 36-pole strip-style PCB terminal block from Hylec-APL can easily be snapped into different lengths at any position by hand or with a blunt knife to suit OEM requirements. It is particularly useful and cost-effective for R&D projects and short production runs. This convenient and high quality 36-pole terminal block features professional rising clamp terminals and is rated 24A/250VAC.

Manufactured from UL94-0 flame-retardant polycarbonate, the 36-pole terminal block has zinc-plated steel rising clamps designed to accept solid or stranded cable from 0.2mm to 3.6mm². It features tinned, nickel-plated brass pins/terminals with guided pin alignment and anti-solder wicking to ensure correct and clean connections. Recommended PCB hole is 1.3mm in diameter.

Electrical characteristics are: dielectric strength ≥ 2.5kV and 4kV impulse withstand voltage. Working temperature qualification is 100degC.

The 36-pole breakable PCB terminal block is available now direct from Hylec and Farnell. Pre-cut lengths for volume orders are also available on request from Hylec.