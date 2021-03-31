New HV SPDT Form C reed relays from Pickering save space and design complexity

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, has introduced a new changeover 1 Form C version of its popular Series 67 high voltage PCB relay that saves space and makes design simple.

Explains Kevin Mallett, Technical Specialist at Pickering Electronics: “In applications where high voltage signals need to be routed to alternate points, polarity reversing, capacitor charge or discharge for example, a high voltage Changeover relay (SPDT/Form C) would be the ideal solution. These are often implemented using two Normally Open (SPST/Form A) high voltage relays, by ensuring that one switch is always opened before the second switch is closed. This requires twice the PCB area and can cause complex driving issues. Also, if either of the SPST relays sticks then there is risk of unintentionally shorting signals.” Pickering’s new 67-1-C high voltage reed relay guarantees break-before-make operation in a single, compact part.

Rated at up to 5kV stand-off, 2.5kV switching at 100W (max), the new Series 67 changeover relays measure just 58.4 x 12.6mm – the same size as a standard Series 67 relay – and are available with 5V, 12V or 24V coils. Devices feature PCB connections to switch and coil. Like many Pickering reed relays, the Series 67 parts benefit from internal EMI screening and SoftCenter™ construction. The fully-encapsulated, single-in-line relays employ tungsten-plated contacts. Optional flying leads are available for high voltage connections.

Adds Mallett: “The new 67-1-C high voltage reed relays provide a ready-made solution that is simple to integrate into a new high voltage design, as well as saving substantial PCB area.”

More information and datasheets are available to view and download at:

https://www.pickeringrelay.com/reed-relays/high-voltage/series-67-68-hv-10w-10kv/