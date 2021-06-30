New humidity and temperature gadget available

Sensirion, provider of humidity and temperature sensors, announces that the new SHT40 Smart Gadget is now available globally through Sensirion’s distribution network.

The SHT4x Smart Gadget is a reference design circuit board which demonstrates the outstanding performance and ease of use of Sensirion’s SHT4x humidity and temperature sensors in connected devices.

The Smart Gadget comes with a SHT40 humidity and temperature sensor and measures ambient humidity, temperature, and dew point in Celsius and Fahrenheit. Furthermore, it is able to communicate with Bluetooth low energy devices, such as smartphones, while offering data-logging capabilities. The gadget consists of a main PCB equipped with an SHT40 sensor, LCD display, push-button, and BLE module, including battery, supports, and a user guide.

As part of Sensirion’s next generation humidity and temperature sensors, the SHT40 builds on a completely new and optimised CMOSens chip offering ultra-low power consumption and industry-leading accuracy specifications. Sensirion’s CMOSens technology provides a complete sensor system on a single chip, with a fully calibrated digital I2C fast-mode plus interface. The sensor covers operating ranges from 0 to 100 % RH and from -40°C to 125°C with accuracies of ±1.8% RH and ±0.2°C. With an extended supply voltage range from 1.08 V to 3.6 V and 400 nA average current, the SHT40 is perfectly suited for mobile and battery-driven applications. The exceptionally small size encased within a robust DFN housing enables robust integration into challenging designs while meeting the highest reliability demands, as demonstrated by the JEDEC JESD47 qualification.

Sensirion offers the MyAmbience app for viewing live data from all gadgets or tracking history and export data. Download the MyAmbience app for your iOS or Android system, connect your Sensirion Smart Gadget via Bluetooth to your mobile device and start getting to know your environment.

Purchase the new humidity and temperature SHT4x Smart Gadget now via Sensirion’s distribution network.

Learn more about the SHT4x Smart Gadget at www.sensirion.com/smartgadget-sht4x.