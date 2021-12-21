New high voltage SIL/SIP reed relays from Pickering Electronics feature higher coil resistance for low power consumption

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, announces the Series 100HV high voltage SIL/SIP reed relays rated for up to 3kV stand-off voltage and with more than double the coil resistance of previous devices. This suits applications such as transformer or cable testing or any other automatic test equipment where high voltages are involved but where low coil power consumption is required.

Commented Kevin Mallett, Technical Specialist at Pickering Electronics: “Where mains voltage is switched, for example to control and isolate SCR or triac gates, Series 100HV reed relays are an ideal choice. And in mixed signal applications, the lower coil power of the new relays reduces the thermal EMF voltages generated across the switch.”

Three types of dry switches are available, capable of standing-off 1.5kVdc, 2 kVdc or 3kVdc. The 3 kV version features increased clearance between the switch and coil pins to accommodate the higher voltage. Higher voltage versions are available on request. Series 100HV reed relays feature an internal mu-metal screen to facilitate close stacking without risking problems caused by magnetic interaction.

The new high voltage SIL/SIP reed relays are available with one or two switches in a single package in 1 Form A, 2 Form A and 1 Form B configurations. 5V, 12V or 24V coils with optional internal diode can be specified. More information is available here.

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering’s Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.

The privately-owned Pickering Group comprises three electronics manufacturers: reed relay company Pickering Electronics; Pickering Interfaces, designers and manufacturers of modular signal switching and simulation products, and Pickering Connect which designs and manufactures cables and connectors.

