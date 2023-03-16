New HE relays from Panasonic Industry feature enhanced short circuit testing for EV charging

Panasonic Industry, a manufacturer of electronic components, has launched its latest relay, the HE-R, which has undergone enhanced short circuit testing to deliver a reliable and safe solution for customers in the EV charging industry.

The HE-R relay’s rigorous testing includes IEC62955, a 10kA short circuit test. This means that customers can now specify their 22kW wallbox for up to 32A @ 10kA short circuit current, providing a high level of protection for EV charging equipment.

In addition, the smaller HE-S relay now conforms to the IEC62955 standard for 3kA short circuits. This feature allows customers to use the HE-S series for wallboxes rated at up to 16A, offering greater flexibility in the selection of charging equipment for a wide range of applications.

“With the official VDE extensions of the HE-R and HE-S relays, we are proud to offer our customers an enhanced short circuit testing solution,” said Bernd Jaschinski, product manager at Panasonic Industry. “Our customers in the EV charging industry require reliable and safe components, and both HE-R and HE-S relays meet these requirements delivering a high level of protection and flexibility.”

The HE-R and HE-S relays are now available for purchase.

Learn more on Panasonic Industry’s energy-efficient power relays