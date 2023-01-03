New guide to ensuring higher power quality in EVs

In 2021, EV car sales in the UK increased by 76.3 per cent. As the electric car market continues to boom, the number of electrical components needed will also increase. E-mobility power component expert REO UK has created an infographic to show some of the different types of electrical components that are key to an EV’s safety, functionality and efficiency. REO UK’s infographic on EV electrical components can be downloaded on the company’s website.

As global supply chains continue to evolve to accommodate the growing EV market, EVs have become more accessible. Sky News reports a forecasted EV price drop in the next few years because of advancements in car batteries and the production of mass-market cars. The demand for EVs will increase following a price drop, so more car manufacturers will need a supply of electric vehicle components to keep on top of the market.

REO UK has created this infographic for design engineers, mechanics and automotive companies to help them understand the importance of integrating components that address issues around power quality and longevity. This will be important as EV manufacturing and production increases. The infographic can also be used as an educational tool for engineering students who are interested in learning more about the purpose and impact of specific electrical components on EVs.

“The quality of components is important, particularly as the EV industry continues to develop,” explained Steve Hughes, managing director of REO UK. “We want to share our expertise in ensuring power quality to help engineers design innovative EV car systems that are safer and more efficient, from the road to the charging station.”

REO UK’s infographic serves as a visual reference to some of the electrical components used in EVs and EV infrastructure that is important in improving energy efficiency and reliability. Harmonic filters, for example, are important in limiting harmonic distortion. Harmonics impact the electromagnetic compatibility of electrical equipment and can cause losses or damage to components in a charging EV or be injected into the electricity grid if not monitored. This could result in power failures or power quality issues.

You can download the EV components infographic from the REO UK website. For more information about REO UK’s range of EV components, visit https://www.reo.co.uk/e-mobility-solutions