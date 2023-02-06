New generation of non-silicone, high-performance, dispensable thermal gels

The Chomerics Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, a specialist in motion and control technologies, has unveiled THERM-A-GAP GEL 40NS, the next iteration in its line of silicone-free, thermally conductive gels. This one-component, low-outgassing material features a special formulation to meet the stringent requirements of silicone-sensitive applications such as optical equipment, camera modules, high-performance sensors and data storage devices.

Offering heat-transfer performance of 4.0 W/m-K thermal conductivity, users of THERM-A-GAP GEL 40NS will discover a thermally reliability material in an ultra-low compression force package: it deforms easily under assembly pressure, minimising stress on components, solder joints and leads. The fully cured and dispensable product requires no mixing and maintains the traditional advantages of Parker Chomerics’ line of thermal gels, providing seamless integration into high-volume, automated assembly applications, as well as rework and field repair situations.

THERM-A-GAP GEL 40NS reliably conforms to rough surface irregularities, displaces air gaps and takes up manufacturing tolerances on heat-generating components. The product provides very low thermal impedance at bond lines as thin as 0.15 mm (0.006”).

“The consumer electronics, automotive and telecommunications industries have spent years waiting for a high-performance, reliable, non-silicone solution that fits into the portfolio of dispensable and cost-effective thermal interface materials,” said Ben Nudelman, global market manager, Chomerics Division. “We’re beyond excited to launch a product that finally meets these demands and has a combination of physical and thermal properties that is unmatched in the industry today.”

Requiring no secondary curing, THERM-A-GAP GEL 40NS is suitable for applications that must reduce the risks associated with silicone oil migration or contamination, or for devices manufactured in silicone-free facilities.

“The global electronic assembly and manufacturing ecosystem continues to adopt strict material controls,” explained Nudelman. “This, along with advances in optical data transmission, electric vehicle (EV) technology and state-of-the-art sensors, leads to nearly limitless applications for our newest thermal material.”

Stock of THERM-A-GAP GEL 40NS is in place across Europe in standard cartridge sizes ranging from 10 cc syringes to 3.8 litre (1 gallon) pails.

http://www.parker.com/chomerics.