New generation of 3D touchless user interfaces

TouchNetix, a specialist in touch technology, has developed fully integrated aXiom touchscreen chips which offer new 3D sensing capabilities by detecting air gestures allowing touchless functions in a variety of automotive, industrial and consumer environments. aXiom provides more than 100 times higher Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) than the traditional touchscreen controllers on the market, according to TouchNetix.

TouchNetix’ single-chip aXiom technology enables proximity sensing 10-15 cm above the surface of the screen. Furthermore, multiple hover gestures are sensed 5-6 cm above the screen. These safety-enhancing functions transform the user interface into an innovative and more intuitive user experience. Within the car HMI (human-machine interface), touchless technology allows users to reduce the level of eye interaction with the touchscreen, improving safety. In public and multi-user touchscreen applications, touchless technology radically reduces the risk and transfer of virus and bacterial contamination.

These additional features delivered by the aXiom chips are achieved without additional sensor electrodes, board-level components, or other additional sensing hardware. These 3D and Touchless User Interface functions are therefore achieved at the lowest possible system cost, especially when compared to alternative sensing technologies, such as infrared sensing or cameras. The aXiom chip family supports display sizes from 5” to over 55” diagonal and with a wide range of aspect ratios.

TouchNetix’ aXiom chips are qualified according to the Automotive Electronic Council AEC-Q100/Q006 standard.

