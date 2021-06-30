New family of 700V buck regulators for smart homes

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, unveiled a family of new 700V buck regulators that offers designers numerous advantages over competitive solutions.

The new RAA2230XX devices deliver superior power consumption, noise and EMI suppression, as well as reduced overall system cost. They are ideal for a wide range of applications, including home appliances, sensing systems such as smoke alarms and gas sensors, white goods, power meters and industrial controls.

The new RAA2230XX buck regulators consume only 10mW to 30mW when idle, helping system designers meet ever-tightening standby power regulations. They feature a unique switching algorithm which minimizes electromagnetic interference (EMI) and eliminates audible noise, such as ‘humming’ or ‘whining’ that can affect competitors’ solutions. The new regulators also can supply as low as 3.3V output, enabling designers to eliminate a second-stage low dropout regulator (LDO), saving BOM cost and board space.

The new buck regulators connect to the AC line to power Renesas MCUs, sensors and other digital ICs. Renesas has developed numerous Winning Combinations that include the new devices. Winning Combinations consist of complementary analog, power, timing devices and embedded processing, and provide an easy to use architecture, simplifying the design process and significantly reducing design risk for customers in a wide variety of applications. For example, the Household Smoke Detector winning combination demonstrates a turnkey architecture for a residential smoke alarm, suitable for smart industrial control terminals. For this and additional Renesas solutions, go to renesas.com/win. Renesas offers over 200 winning combinations with compatible devices that work together seamlessly.

“The RAA2230XX family is a superior solution that complements our deep and broad line of products for the home and industrial markets,” said Philip Chesley, Vice President of the Industrial and Communications Business Division at Renesas. “This is an excellent example of Renesas’ ability to combine great products with design and applications expertise to help our customers get to market faster with differentiated end products.”

Key Features of the RAA2230XX Buck Regulators