New Elma MR50 multi rotary switch available from Foremost Electronics

Small, robust, multifunctional rotary switch waterproof to IP68

Foremost Electronics, the engineering-led Essex based importer and specialist distributor of electromechanical components announces the availability of the new Elma MR50 multi rotary switch. Rugged rotary switches have a wide number of industrial applications and are indispensable in the agricultural vehicle sector where they are subjected to very harsh conditions.

The MR50 is an extremely small yet robust, multifunctional rotary switch providing the highest functionality and performance in a minimal space for compact control panels and portable devices. Front panel sealing to IP60 and IP68 and offering exceptional vibration resistance the Elma MR50 series is an ideal rotary selector for building site machinery and vehicles and agricultural applications.

the Elma MR50 is highly customizable and has been used in applications as diverse as target aiming devices, night vision devices, interface solutions, two-way radios, cockpit applications (aircraft, automotive, construction machines, military vehicles), portable devices (communication, medical, rescue, sports, transportation, measuring, photo/video and test equipment.

With a diameter of just ½” (12.7mm) the MR50 provides up to 16 switch positions, with switching torques of up to 6 Ncm, and operates in either shorting or non-shorting mode. With gold-plated contacts (3-micron gold), the switch performs over the operating temperature range of -45 °C to +85 °C.

Alan Vincent, Sales Director of Foremost, comments, “The market for compact robust electromechanical HMI products offering operators safe and simple operation and direct tactile feedback continues to grow in industrial and vehicle systems. While touch screens are increasing in popularity as an HMI solution, they are not always suitable for noisy, harsh environments or when operators may have to wear protective clothing such as gloves. The new Elma MR50 multi rotary switch offers a compact, rugged, flexible control product.”

Foremost Electronics Ltd has provided over 30 years of service as a direct importer and specialist distributor of electro-mechanical components including switches, enclosures and accessories, connectors, control knobs, thermal fuses and optoelectronics. Foremost are also a supplier of joysticks and controllers for both OEM and stand-alone applications and have specialist online stores for IP Joysticks and Electric Vehicle Connectors and Accessories www.enclosures4u.com

Foremost serve a wide number of diverse markets including industrial, instrumentation, audio/broadcast, rail, medical and education.



To see the Elma MR50 multi rotary switch available from Foremost, please visit www.4most.co.uk call +44 (0)1371 811171 or email sales@4most.co.uk

Editor’s note: The attached photograph shows the new Elma MR50 multi rotary switch available from Foremost Electronics.

About Foremost Electronics

4Most is part of the 4Most Electronics Technology Group which operates a number of online stores servicing vertical markets. These include rotary switches, cases, enclosures, IP desktop joysticks and Electric Vehicle charging products.

Contact:

Emma Kempster

Foremost Electronics Ltd

14 Bluegate Business Park

Great Bardfield

Essex

CM7 4PZ

TEL: +44 (0) 1371 811171 Ext:201

Fax: +44 (0) 1371 810933

Email: emma@4most.co.uk

Web: www.4most.co.uk

Proactive Marketing & Communications Ltd

T: +44 (0)1252 642444

F: +44 (0)1252 676544

E: john@proactive.uk.com

W: www.proactive.uk.com