New eBook from Qorvo and Mouser explores power efficiency in electronics design

Mouser Electronics, the authorised global distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, announces a new eBook in collaboration with Qorvo, highlighting the ways in which power management and efficiency are enabling next-generation technologies and devices. In Powering Up Your Design, subject matter experts from Qorvo and Mouser offer in-depth analyses of the most important components, architectures and applications in power management.

In every industry, innovative designers and manufacturers are creating the next technologies that will make our lives smarter, faster, and more efficient. Building in reliable power management allows designers to reduce solution size and cost, minimize energy use, and accelerate time to market.

Powering Up Your Design, the new eBook from Mouser and Qorvo, offers seven insightful articles on topics such as power tool design, brushless DC motor control, and power management for portable vacuums. The eBook features product information for 15 Qorvo solutions, allowing readers to quickly identify and explore the devices needed for next-generation power management applications.

Products include the PAC5524 high pin-count 70 V Power Application Controller (PAC). The PAC5524 unites a high-performance, high-memory, flash-based 150 MHz Arm Cortex-M4F core with power management, high-side and low-side gate drivers, and signal conditioning components in a single product. Qorvo’s PAC5556 is a mixed-signal system-on-chip (SoC) that also features a fully programmable Arm Cortex-M4F digital processor in a 10 mm × 10 mm package that helps to reduce bill of materials costs by as much as 35 per cent.

The new eBook also features information on Qorvo’s high-performance power management ICs (PMICs). The ACT85610 PMIC offers built-in power loss protection (PLP), making it a suitable choice for solid state drives (SSDs), hot plug devices, and industrial applications. The ACT88329, available to order from Mouser, is a highly configurable PMIC with five voltage rails and built-in sequencer. The flexible IC allows for reconfiguration without the need for PCB changes and is ideal for powering a range of devices, including wearables, FPGAs, video processors, and SSD applications.

