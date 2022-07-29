New eBook from Microchip and Mouser highlights flexibility and function of embedded solutions

Mouser Electronics has produced a new eBook in collaboration with Microchip Technology, exploring the use of embedded microcontrollers in device design. In Effortless Embedded Solutions, industry thought leaders offer unique perspectives on how Microchip microcontrollers can simplify device design for medical, safety, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The constantly changing nature of modern electronics design requires creative approaches and modular components. From professionally tested software libraries and reference designs to flexible peripherals, Microchip’s portfolio of microcontrollers makes it possible for designers to work quickly and adapt their tools to specific applications and use cases. The new eBook from Mouser and Microchip features a combination of informative videos and articles to explain the vital roles Microchip products play in applications ranging from testing medical solutions to deploying IoT devices.

Effortless Embedded Solutions provides direct links to key Microchip products needed to address modern design challenges. Featured solutions include the 32-bit SAM microcontroller family which offer an extensive range of advanced peripherals, providing a high-performance combination of power efficiency and design flexibility. Microchip PIC16F15 mid-range microcontrollers are designed specifically for applications requiring efficient performance. The devices’ highly integrated architecture and peripherals support low power consumption and reduced operating costs, making them an ideal choice for a variety of general-purpose applications.

Microchip Technology solutions available from Mouser include microcontrollers, sensors, timing devices, and embedded solutions. To learn more, visit https://eu.mouser.com/manufacturer/microchip/.

To read the new eBook, go to https://eu.mouser.com/ebooks/Effortless-Embedded-Solutions/.