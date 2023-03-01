New easy-actuation terminal blocks added to Hylec’s Debox SL in-line junction box make wiring interior projects even faster

Hylec-APL, the specialist manufacturer and supplier of electrical and electronic components, has launched a revamped model of its popular Debox SL junction box featuring redesigned terminal blocks. Debox SL was the first-ever completely tool-less in-line electrical junction box that has sold millions of units since its original launch seven years ago.

The new Debox SL models have green twin-lever actuators on the 4-pole 16 Amp terminal block which are labelled N (neutral) E (earth) 1 and 2. The actuators are easier to see against the white interior of the Debox SL, facilitating placement of wires, and they are also easier to actuate, requiring only a quick, fingertip push to open and close to secure the wires quickly. The terminal blocks are UL/VDE compliant as in previous models and can accommodate two, three or four conductors in round or flat profile cable between 0.5mm and 2.5mm diameter. Wiring up for LED lighting, ring main projects or power applications is fast and convenient: wires are simply pushed into the terminal block, the green levers actuated and the cables clamped securely with the push-fit cable clamps at each side. The cable clamps comply fully with the EN60670-22 Pull Test. The Debox SL can then be locked closed with the included locking clip and secured to external structures if required with the pop-out mounting ears in the lid. There is also a spare locking clip included, enabling the Debox SL to be re-closed should it be opened at some subsequent date.

Ergonomic design and convenience for the electrical professional are at the heart of the design of the Debox range: all components are supplied with Debox SL and there are no loose components that can be dropped or lost.

Manufactured in flame-retardant UL 94 V0 polypropylene and conformant to EN60598-1 (Glow wire test 650°C), Debox SL is 100% maintenance free. The new Debox SL models are available from mid-February through all quality wholesalers.

www.bwwcomms.com