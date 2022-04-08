New e-motor IP68 encapsulated precision RTD temperature sensor

The new IP68-rated Heraeus EC3032 Pt1000 temperature sensor assembly from ATC Semitec, is ideal for use in e-motor applications.

With a temperature range of -50°C to +200°C (with a short-term rating of up to 250°C for 50 hours) it offers precise, and robust temperature sensing solution for harsh automotive environments. In addition, internal results confirm that the sensors are both oilproof and oil-tight. To that end Heraeus are currently applying the EC3032 for AEC-Q200 component approval.

The sensor consists of a Pt1000B element terminated onto 24AWG PTFE wire and then encapsulated in a tough high-temperature shrink tube that is back-filled. This creates an IP68 rated sensor that has a dielectric strength of 6kV.

As well as e-motor applications, the sensor can be used in rapid charging plugs, battery temperature monitoring, industrial motors, automation equipment and high temperature heating elements.

For further information call the technical sales team at ATC Semitec on 01606 871680, or visit www.atcsemitec.co.uk