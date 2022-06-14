New connectors for Single Pair Ethernet

Phoenix Contact is extending its portfolio of Onepair series data connectors for Single Pair Ethernet.

IP20 PCB connectors and patch cables in accordance with IEC 63171-2 are ideal for efficient data transmission in factory and building automation systems. The portfolio includes pre-assembled patch cables in various lengths as well as compact device connections for the reflow soldering process available in different designs. The connector with IDC displacement connection technology is a new addition. The robust, two-piece housings can be assembled easily without special tools.

The IP-protected portfolio in the M8 design in accordance with IEC 63171-5 also includes pre-assembled patch cables with different cable types and lengths for different applications and device connections in the standard M8 design. The newly added SPE M8 bulkhead connector enables the transition of IP-protected field cabling to the protected control cabinet cabling. The portfolio will be extended with an M12 version this year.

