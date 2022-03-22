New canting kit for OKW’s SMART-TERMINAL extruded aluminium enclosures

OKW has updated the canting kit for its elegant SMART-TERMINAL extruded aluminium enclosures – further enhancing their stability when used as a desktop housing.

SMART-TERMINAL is a stylish and sophisticated handheld, desktop and wall-mount enclosure for peripheral and interface equipment; office and communications technology; safety engineering; biometrics; medical and laboratory technology; automation, Smart Factory and Industry 4.0; gateways; measurement and control engineering.

OKW has subtly redesigned the canting kit (Product no. B3507030) used to incline SMART-TERMINAL at a 12° angle for more ergonomic viewing and operation. Each of the two triangular canting stands now features additional location elements – ensuring even greater stability during use.

The new canting kit includes two stands and four anti-slip rubber feet. The stands are moulded from ASA+PC-FR in lava to match the enclosure end covers. No screws are needed, the stands slide into the base and are held in place by the end covers and soft-touch TPV seals.

SMART-TERMINAL’s matt anodised aluminium case body features a large recessed area on top for displays, membrane keypads and operating elements. Horizontal guide rails and T-groove screw channels are provided inside for fitting PCBs.

SMART-TERMINAL is available in one width (170 mm) and height (50 mm) and three standard profile lengths: 160, 200 and 240 mm. The end covers are moulded in UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) and – along with the TPV seals – add a further 42 mm, bringing the enclosures’ total lengths to 202, 242 and 282 mm.

Other accessories for SMART-TERMINAL include a wall suspension element, VESA mounting plate (on request), rubber feet and mounting hardware.

Customising options include CNC machining, lacquering, printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, special materials, EMC shielding, installation and assembly.

For more information on the new canting kit, view the OKW website:

https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Aluminium-enclosures/Smart-Terminal.htm